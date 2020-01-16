Sky Sports legend lauds Batley as 'Las Vegas in Yorkshire'

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling called Batley the "Las Vegas of Yorkshire".

The Gillette Soccer Saturday host made the comment after a Batley man had won £6,000 on the show's weekend competition.

Batley Variety Club in full swing during a busy night in 2005

Batley's Stuart Holroyd, who works as a Security Manager at Fox's Biscuits, predicted five correct football scores for the weekend games starting on January 11.

Mr Stelling said: "It was a great effort from Stuart Holroyd of Batley.

"Batley has brought back memories.

"The Batley Variety Club - one of the great clubs.

"It only closed its doors in 2016."

In charismatic fashion, Mr Stelling then went on to list various artists who played at the world-renowned Kirklees club.

"Louis Armstrong, Shirley Bassey, Tom Jones, Jean Pitney, Neil Sadaka, and do you remember Roy Orbison?

"Roy Orbison released an album live at the Batley Variety Club.

"This was Las Vegas in Yorkshire."

Mr Holroyd, who is a Manchester City fan. said: "A friend of the family told me I'd won - I think they were watching Sky Sports when my name came up.

"I think I got them all right, expect one and if I'd got that one completely correct, I'd have been with a chance of winning £250,000.

The score prediction Mr Holroyd tripped up on was Manchester United's 4-0 over Premier League rivals Norwich City after he went with a 2-0 win to the Red Devils.

"But still, winning £6,000, I was in shock and disbelief," said Mr Holroyd.

The Batley man said he will spend the money on getting a few arrangements sorted once he has some free time, and any money left over he will give to his two daughters.