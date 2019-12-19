Spenborough school appoints new permanent Headteacher

Heckmondwike Grammar School have confirmed the appointment of Peter Roberts as Headteacher.

The appointment sees Mr Roberts as the 11th headteacher in the school’s 121-year history, and follows the record-breaking exam success in the summer, as well as the recent ranking of the seventh highest performing school in the North of England in the Sunday Times Parent Power Survey.

The governing body had previously asked Mr Roberts to assume the role of acting head, while a permanent headteacher was appointed.

Mr Roberts said: “It's an honour and a privilege to be confirmed as headteacher and we're all looking forward to 2020 with great excitement and to achieving even greater things.”

Jane Dixon, Chair of Governors said: “Following a very robust selection process last week, I'm delighted to be able to confirm Mr Roberts as the permanent Headteacher.

"As Chair of Governors, I've been delighted by the progress made during the year and confirmation of the post is richly deserved.

I'm sure the whole school community will all share my confidence the school is now in very safe hands.”

Mr Roberts was deputy headteacher at the school for the previous nine years and is a former scholar of the school.

Four generations of his family have attended the school.