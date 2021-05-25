Residents across Kirklees have been issued new guidance not to travel outside their local area following rises in cases of the Indian variant.

The Government website was updated on Friday without an announcement to warn residents in the West Yorkshire area - as well as seven others in the country - to "stay local" unless for essential purposes.

It follows concern over the rise in cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

As a result, guidance changed for people living in Kirklees, Burnley, Blackburn, Bolton, Bedford, Darwen, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside.

The Kirklees district encompasses the following areas:

- Huddersfield

- Dewsbury and Mirfield

-Batley, Birstall, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Liversedge

- Holmfirth and the Holme Valley

- Colne Valley

If you live in the district, there will be no change in businesses being able to open, however residents are now be warned to do the following:

To avoid travelling outside your local area unless essential

People in Kirklees are being warned to "stay local" and not to travel in and out of the district (i.e. your local council area) except for essential purposes only, This could be for work, if you are unable to work from home, for school or childcare arrangements or to seek medical attention (unless you are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms).

To meet outside where possible

The new Government advice is to meet people outside your household or support bubble outdoors rather than inside. This includes visiting other people's homes and in public settings such as pubs, cafes and restaurants.

To keep two metres apart

The guidance reminds residents to remain two metres apart from people who are not in your household or support bubble. This is to minimise the possibility of spreading infection if you do not have symptoms.

If you are in Kirklees, residents are also being urged to get tested twice a week for free using the free test kits from the Government website and isolate if results are positive, as well as to continue working from home where possible and to take up the vaccine when offered.