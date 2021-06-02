See this character home for sale in a great town location

Front view of the property and courtyard

With a courtyard stretching to the front, a garage and off-road parking, its handy location is also just a stroll to the centre of Ossett.

A porch leads through to the entrance hall, which has some very useful and handy storage space under the staircase, and then leads on to the kitchen with dining room, or the lounge.

A further ground floor sitting room links to the kitchen.

Roomy kitchen and diner

There are plenty of units and workspace in the kitchen, with an electric oven and integral dishwasher.

Tiled floor space allows for a large dining table.

The modern style lounge has laminate flooring. Its feature fireplace houses a gas fire.

A second reception room has access to the courtyard with its pot plants and hanging baskets, through a set of double patio doors.

Double doors lead outside from this room

All three bedrooms and the family bathroom are entered via the first floor landing.

The bathroom’s four-piece suite includes a bath and a separate shower cubicle, and a sink vanity unit.

Along with the courtyard outside is a lawn and mature foliage, with an irrigation system for hanging baskets, as well as a secure bin store.

Double glazed and with gas central heating, this home is handily close to a range of services and amenities. On Station Road, Ossett, it is for sale priced £475,000 with Purple Bricks

View from a bedroom

The modern bathroom