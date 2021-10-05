See this large, impressive semi for sale in Cleckheaton

Due to its age - it dates back to the 1860s - the rooms in Tofts House are spacious with high ceilings, with features such as cornicing and ceiling roses.

In the entrance hall is a stone return staircase with iron balustrade and timber rail.

The lounge has a large fireplace housing a solid fuel stove. Timber sash windows have shutters and the floor is timber. The library could easily be used as a home office if desired, and has French doors out to the side garden.

There is a fireplace with a stone hearth in the dining room, and alcove storage.

An Aga oven takes pride of place in the farmhouse style kitchen, and provides hot water. French doors open to the rear garden.

A galleried landing with archway is above, with a master bedroom that has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

In another bedroom is a fireplace with solid fuel stove, and the bathroom, with underfloor heating, has a walk-in shower and a free-standing bath tub with claw feet.

Gardens are to the front, side and rear of the house, with parking on the driveway.

Tofts House, Tofts Lane, Cleckheaton is priced £395,000 with Robert Watts, Cleckheaton. Call 01274 878878 for more details.

1. Farmhouse style kitchen Double doors allow access directly to an outdoor patio from the kitchen. Photo Sales

2. Sitting Room A large fireplace is a focal point within this reception room. Photo Sales

3. Gallery landing Room for seating at the top of this staircase with iron balustrade. Photo Sales

4. Light and spacious lounge Rooms receive ample natural light, thanks to large feature windows. Photo Sales