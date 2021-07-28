Approach to the property at Sunny Bank Woods, Batley

See this spacious, six-bedroom home for sale in Batley

Enjoying a quiet and private location, this roomy home has many attractive features, including large gardens with a patio area..

By Sally Burton
Wednesday, 28th July 2021
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 11:24 am

Its four reception rooms include an open plan arrangement between the sitting room and a raised dining area, the former with a stunning inglenook reclaimed brick fireplace housing a cast iron gas stove.

French doors open through to a spacious garden room.

The stylish modern kitchen, with a breakfast bar, features a Rangemaster cooking range and granite work surfaces, with integral appliances that include a Neff dishwasher and microwave with a Siemens fridge freezer.

A snug room adds to the ground floor facilities, along with a utility room and a WC.

On the first floor, the master bedroom and guest suite both have en-suite shower rooms, the former also with a walk-in wardrobe. Two further double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes, and there is a luxurious house bathroom with Villeroy and Boch fittings.

Above is another double bedroom, and an open plan room used currently as a gym.

Accessed via a private driveway that serves five properties, this home at Sunny Bank Woods, Batley has an integral double garage and is priced at £630,000. Call Yorkshire’s Finest on 01484 432773 for more information.

This comfortable room has a central feature fireplace

The dining room with patio doors that lead outside

One of the property's spacious bedrooms

An upper floor room used currently as a gym

