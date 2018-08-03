Armed robbers flee with thousands of pounds from Birkenshaw Co-op

Thousands of pounds in cash has been snatched from a shop's safe during an armed robbery in Birkenshaw.

Two men, one believed to have been carrying a hammer, entered the Co-op on Bradford Road late at night and demanded money from the safe.

They then cleared out the safe and used boxes from inside the shop to transfer the money to a waiting blue Vauxhall Vectra car outside which had two other males inside.

A quantity of scratch cards were also snatched by the robbers who fled the scene. The car drove off along Bradford Road, towards Bradford.

Anyone with information about the robbery, which happened on Wednesday (August 1) between 10.30pm and 10.55pm, is asked to call Kirklees CID via 101 quoting reference number 13180381003.

One of the robbers was described as slim, white, 6ft and aged in his 20s. He was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black Adidas hoody with a white logo on the front and black gloves.

The other robber was stocky, white, 5ft 8ins and aged about 25. He wore a navy blue tracksuit top with matching trousers, which had the Emporio Armani logo on them.

He was also wearing black and red gloves and a hat with the Adidas logo on it.