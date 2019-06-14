Birkenshaw Scout Group reunion set to mark 95th anniversary

A Spen Valley Scout Group is holding a reunion this weekend to celebrate its 95th anniversary.

The 1st Spen Valley (St Paul’s) Scout Group is looking to trace as many past members as possible to join in the special celebrations at its headquarters in Birkenshaw on Saturday, June 22.

Group: The 1st Spen Valley Scouts outside St Pauls in Birkenshaw.

Over the past 95 years, hundreds of boys have been part of the group, including Cubs, Scouts, leaders and committee members, each having fond memories of friendships made in scouting, which have stood the test of time.

In 1924, Rev Alexander Bellman founded 1st Spen Valley (St Pauls) and there has been Scouting in Birkenshaw ever since, and it is one of the longest running groups in the area.

Even through the darkest years of World War Two the group continued with 18 of its boys serving in the forces, relatives of whom will be joining the group at the reunion.

Bear Grylls, who had just received an OBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list dedicated his award to every Scout volunteer, without whom Birkenshaw would never have existed.

A spokesman for the 1st Spen Valley (St Paul’s) Scout Group said: “The day will be marked with a fun event in the afternoon for the younger members, with children’s challenges, activities and a BBQ, followed in the evening with the reunion for past and present members, where they can enjoy a pie and a pint.”

Alan Holmes who was recently awarded the Silver Acorn for services to the group, said: “It’s going to be a great excuse for friends old and new to get back together and relive happy memories of scouting in the Spen Valley.”

○ If you would like to join in the evening reunion contact Alan for further details via email at holmes41@btinternet.com or call 01274 682 258.