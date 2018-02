Runners were left red-faced at the finish line of a Yorkshire road race this weekend.

Competitors in the Dewsbury 10k were presented with a souvenir T-shirt displaying a distinctly phallic design.

The image on the official garment was meant to depict local landmark Dewsbury town hall - but as many runners noticed, it appeared to represent something much more salacious.

The unfortunate placement of the spire added fuel to the fire.