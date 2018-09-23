Coffee morning to discuss Quakers

Scholes Quakers will be hosting a coffee morning on Saturday 29 September from 10am to noon.

A spokesman for the Quakers, who meet at Scholes Friends Meeting House on Scholes Lane, said: “We welcome everyone, young and old, to join us for hot or cold drinks and a biscuit and find out a bit more about us.

“There will be an exhibition about some Quakers and our traditions and Friends (members of our congregation) will be available to answer any questions you have about our beliefs, history and traditions at the coffee morning.

“Additionally, we welcome you all, of any age, to join us for a meeting for worship on Thursday 4 October at 7:30pm. Refreshments will be available to and there will be a short introduction to our way of worship.

“If you are unable to make either of these events but are interested in worshipping with us, then you are welcome to join us for our regular worship on a Sunday at 10:30am.”

Please contact David Brooks on 01274 870133 or Elizabeth Backhouse on 01274 500778 for further information or directions.