Community groups get Co-op cash

A number of community groups in Dewsbury are set to share a £20 million funding boost from the Co-op.

Following the announcement of the latest beneficiaries of the Co-op’s local community fund, 24 causes are set to benefit in the area – including Drighlington Community Library, Mirfield Promenade and Dewsbury Young Diabetics.

When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare they earn a 5% reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local good causes.

By joining the Co-op’s membership scheme shoppers can contribute to the money raised for the good causes, and they can choose which of these causes they wish to support

Paul Lowe, area manager for Co-op food stores, said: “As a community retailer we want to support the causes that matter most to Co-op members in Dewsbury such as Drighlington Community Library, so we would urge people to visit us online to choose who they would like to support, and then shop with us to ensure the good causes get the most out of the fund.”

Causes to receive funds are:

Dance Action Zone Leeds; Friends of Middleton Park; St Andrew’s Garden; Drighlington Community Library; Drighlington Primary PTA; East Bierley Community Sports Association; Gildersome Primary School; Neighbourhood Action; Leeds West Division Girl Guiding; ESCAYP; Fieldhead Primary Academy; St Mary’s Church, Gomersal; Mirfield Promenade; The Whole Autism Family; Battyeford Buddies Bungalow Conversion; Tingley Athletic FC; Dewsbury Young Diabetics; SCARD; First Yorkshire BP Scout Group; Woodlesford School PTA; Carlton Cricket Club and Clifton and Lightcliffe Training Brass Band.