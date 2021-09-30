Mayor of West Yorkshire welcomes life sentence for Sarah Everard's killer

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin

Ms Brabin said: “Overwhelmingly, my thoughts remain with Sarah’s family, loved ones, friends and everyone affected by this truly horrifying incident.

“Although there is little comfort to those who miss Sarah dearly, the sentence handed down today at the very least means this vile individual will never again be able to harm women in our communities.

“The terrible details of this case are deeply shocking and troubling.

"Trust in our police service is of the upmost importance and what we’ve heard during this hearing will have undoubtedly caused serious damage, which we must collectively rebuild.

“Sadly, this is not the only incident we have seen nationally where the safety of women and girls is in question, and the death of Sabina Nessa in the capital is yet another reminder of why we must urgently address these issues.

“It is a subject which remains a core pledge in my manifesto and is extremely close to my heart, and that of my Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime.