Nine Yorkshire men jailed for raping and sexually abusing two young girls

Nine men from Bradford and Dewsbury have been jailed for a total of more than 132 years for sexually abusing two young girls.

The sentences were passed at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday, February 27 after a trial which began in January.

Parvaze Ahmed, 36, of Farcliffe Road, Bradford, was found guilty of three charges of rape. He was sentenced to 17 years.

Basharat Khaliq, 38, of Glaisdale Court, Allerton, Bradford, was found guilty of five counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration. He was jailed for 20 years.

Saeed Akhtar, 55, of Back Girlington Road, Bradford, was found guilty of one charge of rape and two charges of causing or inciting child prostitution. He was sentenced to 20 years.

More in news: Knife pulled on schoolgirl, 15, as man tries to rob her in Leeds

Naveed Akhtar, 43, of Newport Place, Bradford, was found guilty of two counts of rape. He was jailed for 17 years.

Parvaze Ahmed, 36, of Farcliffe Road, Bradford, was found guilty of three charges of rape. He was sentenced to 17 years.

Basharat Khaliq, 38, of Glaisdale Court, Allerton, Bradford, was found guilty of five counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration. He was jailed for 20 years.

Izar Hussain, 32, of St Leonards Road, Bradford, was found guilty of rape. He was jailed for 16 years.

Zeeshan Ali, 32, of Durham Terrace, Bradford, was found guilty of sexual assault. He was sentenced to 18 months.

Kieran Harris, 28, of Fir Parade, Dewsbury, was found guilty of two counts of rape.

Fahim Iqbal, 28, of Quarry Road, Dewsbury, was found guilty of aiding and abetting one of Harris’s rapes.

Izar Hussain, 32, of St Leonards Road, Bradford, was found guilty of rape. He was jailed for 16 years.

They were jailed for 17 and seven years respectively.

More in news: Father of Bramley murder victim said son was a gentleman who wouldn't hurt a fly

Mohammed Usman, 31, of Quaker Street, Bradford, was found guilty of two counts of rape. He was jailed for 17 years.

A tenth man was found not guilty by majority verdicts.

The charges related to sexual abuse in Bradford and Kirklees between 2008 and 2009 and followed an investigation launched in 2014, after both victims made reports to the police.

Naveed Akhtar, 43, of Newport Place, Bradford, was found guilty of two counts of rape. He was jailed for 17 years.

Speaking after sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Jonathan Morgan, said: “We are pleased with the sentences given by the court today and hope they will serve as a warning to others that this kind of abuse will not be tolerated in West Yorkshire.

“This is a very satisfactory conclusion to what has been a challenging and lengthy investigation and we hope the victims will find some comfort in knowing that their abusers will now be serving significant sentences for their crimes.

“I would like to highlight the courage and tenacity of the victims to go through the court process and whom have maintained trust in the police and the criminal justice system throughout.

“I hope that today’s result provides the impetus for other victims to come forward and report matters to the police or safeguarding partners.”

More in news: West Yorkshire man jailed for murdering brother with a baseball bat

Mohammed Usman, 31, of Quaker Street, Bradford, was found guilty of two counts of rape. He was jailed for 17 years.

Saeed Akhtar, 55, of Back Girlington Road, Bradford, was found guilty of one charge of rape and two charges of causing or inciting child prostitution. He was sentenced to 20 years.

Kieran Harris, 28, of Fir Parade, Dewsbury, was found guilty of two counts of rape.

Fahim Iqbal, 28, of Quarry Road, Dewsbury, was found guilty of aiding and abetting one of Harriss rapes.