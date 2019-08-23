West Yorkshire Police fall silent in honour of fallen colleague PC Andrew Harper

Police officers from around West Yorkshire fell silent earlier today in honour of their fallen colleague PC Andrew Harper, who was killed while investigating a burglary.

In a tweet, our county's Force said: "Let us still our busy hearts and minds as we remember our colleague."

Officers and staff from West Yorkshire Police joined thousands of other forces from around the country, led by Thames Valley Police, at 11am.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died after he was dragged along the road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

His mother Debbie said she was moved by the "outpouring of love" since her son's death.

PC Harper's family and friends stood in remembrance, placing a sunflower and a bouquet among the tributes. A police officer blew a whistle to mark the start of the silence.

A fundraising page set up by the Thames Valley Police Federation has raised more than £260,000 for his family.

Jed Foster, 20, who has been charged with murdering PC Harper, has been remanded in custody ahead of a potential trial next January.