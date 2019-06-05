West Yorkshire Police to recruit 300 new officers - here's how to apply

West Yorkshire are recruiting 300 Police Constables this summer and for the first time new recruits will complete an apprenticeship and study for a degree as part of their training.

The police officers are being recruited under the new training pathway, which is being launched to equip student officers with the skills needed to tackle increasingly sophisticated crime.

The trainees will be mentored by experienced police officers at West Yorkshire Police’s Learning and Development Centre at Carr Gate, Wakefield and by academics at Leeds Trinity University.

They will complete a three-year Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship and will be a paid police officer from day one, with all university fees being met by the Force.

The Force is reaching out to those from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds as part of the latest recruitment drive in a bid to better represent the communities we serve.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams said: “It is a really exciting time to join the Force, and our new recruitment pathway will give budding Police Officers the chance to ‘earn while they learn’.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone who has ever considered becoming a police officer to join us and see what an exciting and rewarding role it is.

“I have been a police officer here in West Yorkshire for 28 years and I can honestly say I’ve loved every moment. Every shift is different and challenging, but also rewarding.

“We want everyone living in West Yorkshire to feel their Force represents them and we are striving to better represent all of our communities, so we welcome applicants from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds as we recruit new officers.

“That being said, the job will always go to the right candidate and will be based on merit. If you have the skills and experience required, then I would urge you to consider applying to join West Yorkshire Police.

“Being a police officer really is a job like no other and our Police Constable Degree Apprenticeships will prepare and train officers to deal with evolving serious and complex crime.

“As it’s a three-year Apprenticeship, it allows our new officers to specialise as they move through the degree and they can look towards being a Detective, a Roads Policing Officer or a specialist working in our Neighbourhoods teams.”

The recruitment window will open in July and you can now register your interest online to be notified when recruitment opens.

The first trainee officers will be appointed to the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship programme in April 2020.

The starting salary for officers on the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship is from £18,000, with incremental annual increases leading to a salary of £24,654 on successful completion of the programme and confirmation in role.

To become a police officer, you need to be 18 (at the time of application), have a level 3 qualification or equivalent or have experience as a PCSO or Special Constable, be able to pass a job-related fitness test, have no criminal convictions (minor offences will be considered on a case-by-case basis) and meet our attendance record.

A new Degree Holder Entry Programme will also open later this year to allow those who already hold a non-policing degree to complete a two-year learning programme to become a qualified police officer.

You can register your interest in applying now at by clicking here



Further information is available here.