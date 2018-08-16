Date change announcement for public CCG meeting

The body in charge of planning and purchasing healthcare services in North Kirklees has changed the date of its AGM.

NHS North Kirklees Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), will be formally presenting their Annual Report and Accounts for 2017-18 at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the new date and time of Wednesday 29 August 2018, 5.00pm-6.00pm in the Council Chamber, Dewsbury Town Hall.

Dewsbury Hospital

Dr David Kelly, local GP and Chair of NHS North Kirklees CCG said: “Our annual report provides a review of our activities over the past year and highlights some of our

achievements.

"It is also an opportunity for us to share the progress we have made in delivering our key aims and objectives and demonstrates our commitment to the vision for our residents in North Kirklees to live ‘longer, healthier, happier lives’.

"I would encourage people to attend our AGM to learn about the work we do and it’s also an opportunity to ask questions about our commissioning work and plans.”