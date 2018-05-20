Doozy Vape Co starts product trial at Asda stores across the UK

A Dewsbury-based e-liquids company is continuing its impressive growth as it launches a product trial with a major retailer.

Doozy Vape Co offers e-liquids and tobacco substitutes for e-cigarettes in a range of flavours – soon to be found on the shelves of 46 Asda stores across the country.

If the trial is successful the products will be rolled out nation-wide.

Doozy, founded in 2016, has gone from a one-man enterprise to one of the UK’s most recognisable e-liquid brands.

Imran Ismail, CEO of Doozy Vape Co said: “It’s a proud moment in our journey, to introduce our product range to a national supermarket chain.

“Our products have a loyal following and this partnership with Asda provides the perfect platform to showcase our products and reach out to many more vapers across the country.”

Leigh Vance, buying manager, tobacco, ecigs, stamps and lottery at ASDA, said: “We’re really excited to significantly extend our e-liquid range at Asda and as one of the leading UK brands Doozy Vape plays a big part in this growth.

“E-liquid is a fast growing market and Asda want to ensure that customers can purchase these products.”