Engine Room consultancy moves into Mirfield home

Following six months of hard graft and a six-figure financial investment, brand consultancy The Engine Room has moved into its new York Mills home in Mirfield.

The former 19th Century piggery, once owned by the employer of Anne Brontë, was purchased by The Engine Room’s managing director Lesley Gulliver and founder Darren Evans in January 2017.

The £225,000 investment was bolstered with £150,000 of funds – including £20,000 of support from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership – to transform the mill into the firm’s new HQ.

Keen to salvage as many on-site materials as possible, scaffold boards have been re-used for the centrepiece staircase, and the old mill door is now the boardroom table.

The original wooden flooring covers the entire expanse of The Engine Room’s first floor office, in which the mill’s original industrial hoist is also a key feature.

Meanwhile, the outbuildings have been cleared to pave the way for a 12-bay car park, sectioned off with metalwork from the roof.

The former car port is now the main reception and an adjoining cottage has already been let.

Lesley said: “It has been a real labour of love. We are lucky to have worked with some great partners on the conversion, but we’ve also spent many late nights deliberating over the details and managing the build, because we wanted to get it right.

“We’re definitely thinking of this as our forever home.”