Film stopped at Birstall Showcase Cinema for burglary arrests

Drama "came off the screen and in to real life" last night when a cinema screening was halted as police made arrests.

The three male teenagers, aged 14, 16 and 17, were arrested at the Showcase Cinema in Birstall in connection with a conspiracy to commit burglary offences across West Yorkshire after high value vehicle were stolen. They remain in custody.

An off-duty police officer has spotted people wanted for the offences.

The conspiracy includes offences in Keighley, Huddersfield, Cleckheaton, Brighouse, Mirfield, Batley, Bradford, Guiseley, Heckmondwike and Dewsbury committed between December 2017 and February 2018.

Two men, aged 20 and 27, have previously also been arrested in connection with the investigation and released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Scott Hartley, of Kirklees District CID, said: “There were a few cinemagoers who will have got more than they bargained for last night when the drama came off the screen and in to real life.

"Our thanks to the staff at Showcase Cinemas for their help in allowing us in to the screening to make the arrests and for the other people watching the film for their patience during the unscheduled interval.

“The arrests came about after an off-duty police officer recognised the youths as individuals that we had been looking to arrest. These arrests form part of a thorough inquiry in to nearly 20 burglary offences across West Yorkshire in which houses have been broken in to to get keys for vehicles parked on driveways.”