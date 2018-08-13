Flight from Portugal to Leeds Bradford Airport makes emergency landing in France after cabin pressure failure

Passengers on a Jet2 flight bound for Leeds Bradford Airport were given medical treatment after the plane was forced to make a sudden landing.

The plane was flying from Faro on Friday afternoon when it suffered a cabin pressure failure at cruising altitude and was forced to descend 1,000ft before making an emergency landing in Bordeaux.

A passenger on board said that some of his fellow travellers received medical attention at the airport and not all felt well enough to re-board the flight when a replacement aircraft arrived.

Passenger Andrew Jackson posted on Twitter:

“Thank you Jet2 for landing us safely in Bordeaux. Flight from Faro to Leeds Bradford lost cabin pressure at 30,000 feet and the oxygen masks came down! Very nervous next 45 minutes as we descended very quickly (ears took a real bashing) and then landed at Bordeaux Airport. Thankfully all passengers safe and well although a few ear problems and a nose bleed and some very upset/nervous individuals, but also very thankful.”

An official statement from Jet2 said: “Flight LS252 from Faro to Leeds Bradford diverted to Bordeaux Airport on Friday 10 August due to a technical fault.

“The flight crew followed standard procedure and made a controlled descent before landing safely. We would like to emphasise that at no point was the safety of anyone on board compromised.

“A replacement aircraft was flown to Bordeaux so customers could continue their journey home, and we would like to apologise to all those customers affected. The aircraft will remain on the ground and a team of engineers is carrying out a thorough investigation into the cause of the fault. At all times the safety of our customers is our number one priority.”