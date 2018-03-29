NHS reminder to stock up on your medication

The NHS in Yorkshire and the Humber is urging people to stock up ahead of the long bank holiday weekend.

With Easter fast approaching NHS England is reminding people to plan ahead by stocking up their medicine cabinets and ordering repeat prescriptions.

To ensure everyone stays well it is important to make sure medicine cabinets contain all the essential items ahead of reduced opening times.

Those who take regular medication should make sure they have ordered enough medication or ask their GP practice for a new prescription.

Dr Paul Twomey, Medical Director for NHS England in Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “We are working with local commissioners to ensure as many people as possible have access to a GP over the Easter weekend.

“It is important to order repeat prescriptions in plenty of time and stock up medicine cabinet essentials so they can easily be accessed during the bank holiday.

“While some GP practices will be open across Yorkshire and Humber, we are urging people to use other services on offer including local pharmacies and the NHS 111 service.”

Full details of opening times for pharmacist can be found https://www.england.nhs.uk/north/our-work/pharmacy-information/