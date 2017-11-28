Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

Binks Developments Ltd: Alterations to car park and associated landscaping at Blakeridge Mill, Batley.

M Loonat: Single storey rear extension to 15 Talbot Street, Batley.

Bellway Homes Ltd: Sixty-one dwellings with associated access, drainage, open space and landscaping at land off Woodward Court, Mirfield.

D Lalousis: Change of use from hot and cold sandwich shop to hot food takeaway at 87C Low Lane, Batley.

W Moore: Single storey rear extension at 1 Thornberry Drive, Liversedge.

C and A Burton: Two storey side extension and alterations to 72 Hey Beck Lane, Dewsbury.

N Hill: Single storey rear extension to 11 Acer Way, Cleckheaton.

S Hafejee: Cabin to form annex accomodation associated with 33 Grange Road, Batley.

C Buckley: Two dormer windows to front, two dormer windows to rear and porch to front of 371A Halifax Road, Liversedge.

M Hussain: Single storey rear extension to 82 Moorcroft Drive, Dewsbury.

P Thorpe: Four dwellings at rear of 66 Child Lane, Liversedge.

A Hussain: Single storey extensions and porch at 27 Stockwell Drive, Batley.

N Rahim: Two storey side extension to 7 Beckett Crescent, Dewsbury.

D Benson: Dwelling at carpark to rear of 108 High Street, Batley.

M Patel: Demolition of existing buildings and B8 business unit at Savile Bridge Mills, Dewsbury.

M Azram: Single storey rear extension to 104 Woodsome Estate, Batley.

APPROVED

Diocese of Leeds: Singel storey rear extension to St Patrick’s Church, Batley.

R Iorga: Change of use from ground floor office to retail shop at 44 Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

Infront Homes Ltd: Three dwellings and demolition of existing pair of semi-detached dwellings at 77-79 Towngate, Mirfield.

J Sampson: Change of use from dwelling to pre-school at 17 Brunswick Drive, Dewsbury.

F Tyne: First floor extension and external alterations to 32 Kirkgate, Batley.

A Bashir: Two dwellings with detached garage at 249 Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury.

A Ali: Single storey extensions to 5 Navigation Road, Dewsbury.

M Adalat: Single storey rear extensions to 168 and 170 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.

S Sajawal: Single and two storey side and rear extension and front porch with canopy at 75 Ravens Avenue, Dewsbury.

R Hussain: Rear extensions and front dormer to 6 Thornville Mount, Dewsbury.

M Shoaib: Demolition of existing dwelling and new dwelling at 78 South Street, Dewsbury.

I Ali: Extensions and alterations to 2 Stocks Bank Drive, Mirfield.

D Miller: Single storey side and rear extension, alterations to roof and exterior at 57 Oxford Road, Cleckheaton.

Paragon Oak: Change of use from agricultural land to loading/unloading paddock with erection of fence at land off Wheatley Park, Mirfield.

REFUSED

T Mehmood: Single storey rear extension to 8 Woodside Crescent, Batley.