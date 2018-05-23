Looking for a new pet? These 5 rescue centres offer animal rehoming and adoption in Yorkshire

There are a wide array of charities and rescue centres throughout Yorkshire which offer a variety of small animals for adoption and rehoming. If you’re looking for a new pet and want to give an abandoned animal a loving home there’s plenty of choice to do so.

Blue Cross - Thirsk rehoming centre

Based in north Yorkshire, this animal charity centre always has dogs and cats looking for loving new homes. They are dedicated to finding the right pet for you and if you are interested in on of their pets the first step is to complete a rehoming form, which can be found on the pet’s profile page. If you would like to arrange a visit, they are more than happy to help you do so, simply call first so they can understand the type of pet you are looking for.

Visit: Parklands, Station Road, Topcliffe, Thirsk, YO7 3SE- bluecross.org.uk/yorkshire-thirsk-rehoming-centre





Mayflower Sanctuary, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

At the Mayflower Sanctuary every dog and cat is neutered and vaccinated before leaving them for their new home. All potential homes are visited by a volunteer to make sure the right pet is chosen by the right family and there are numerous other ways people can get involved, including becoming a volunteer, fundraising and collect old towels and blankets to keep the animals warm.

Visit: Narrow Lane, Bawtry, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN10 6QJ- mayflowersanctuary.co.uk





Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue

This Yorkshire-based charity is dedicated to the care and wellbeing of dogs in need. They are staffed entirely by volunteers and all of their dogs are microchipped, vaccinated, flead, wormed and neutered before being rehomed. All prospective adoptive homes are also checked by one of the team in order to ensure the perfect match between dog and humans is made.

Visit: yrdr.co.uk/





Jerry Green Dog Rescue, North and East Yorkshire

For more than 55 years since Jerry Green founded the charity back in 1961, this rescue centre has been transforming the lives of abandoned and unwanted dogs by providing shelter and finding them loving homes.

They have two centres in Yorkshire: one in East Yorkshire which was opened in 1995 outside the village of Gilberdyke, and one in Catton, North Yorkshire, which was was opened in 1974 by Alf Wight, author of the famous James Herriot books and Yorkshire vet.

Visit: jerrygreendogs.org.uk



Yorkshire Animal Centre, Leeds, West Yorkshire

This centre is a small rescue and rehoming charity based in the North of Leeds, run entirely by volunteers and relying solely on public donations to continue their work.

They have numerous cats, kittens and small furry animals waiting for their forever homes, all of which can be seen on their 'Available Animals' page via the website.

Visit: www.yorkshireanimalshelter.org.uk/

