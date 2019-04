A man was taken to hospital with facial injuries after he was attacked outside a popular Dewsbury pub last night.

The 46-year-old was hurt after an altercation outside the West Riding pub at Dewsbury Train Station shortly at 8.17pm.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and remains in custody this morning.

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 referencing crime number 13190179941.