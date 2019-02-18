Mark Foster and Duncan Goodhew encourage people to join Dewsbury Swimathon

Team GB swimming heroes Mark Foster and Duncan Goodhew are encouraging people in North Kirklees to sign up to Swimathon, the world’s biggest annual fundraising swim, to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie.

Swimmers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to sign up to take part in the event at Dewsbury Dewsbury Sports Centre on March 30 and 31 from 4.30pm-7.30pm on both days.

Speaking at the event launch Mark Foster said: “I’m very proud to be supporting Swimathon 2019 and I hope everyone looking to set themselves a challenge signs up.

“Whether you’re just learning or are an experienced swimmer already, there’s a challenge for you. Swimming is fantastic for your health and wellbeing as it helps to keep fit. As you train, you build stamina and speed, and as it’s a low impact sport, the chances of injury are low while also good for recovery if you’re coming back from injury.”

Designed intentionally so people of all swimming abilities can participate, there are a variety of distances available as individual challenges - 400m, 1.5k, 2.5k, 5k – while the 1.5k and 5k distances are also available as team challenges for family, friends or colleagues to take on.

New to 2019 is the Triple 5k challenge, which is specifically designed to test experienced swimmers, challenging them to swim 5k, three times. Swimmers can choose the sessions and venues where they take on the three-part challenge.

Last year, Swimathon raised £2.1million, and is aiming to raise further vital funds this time around.

Swimathon sessions are also taking place in Huddersfield, Leeds and Wakefield.

For the full list of events, and to sign up, go to www.Swimathon.org