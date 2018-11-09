Mirfield business broken into for £4.50 worth of Remembrance Day collections

Yobs broke into a Mirfield estate agents this morning in order to steal a Remembrance Sunday collection tin containing just £4.50.

Employees at Earnshaw Kay, based on Huddersfield Road, arrived to find their front door kicked through this morning. The damaged has been repaired and cost the company £220.

With just two days to go before the region prepares to pay their respects on remembrance Sunday, office manager Julie Johnson said it is devastating to think that someone would target a poppy collection box in this way.

She said: "It's so disappointing," she said, "but it's just the way the world seems to be nowadays.

"People just seem to think they can take things that aren't theirs and to an extent you've got to expect it to happen.

"There seems to be a lot of vandalism and crime in Mirfield at the moment and it's shocking for those of us that have to deal with the consequences.

"They're just mindless yobs."

The business has been based in Mirfield for 12 years and has always raised money around Remembrance Sunday.

Julie said: "We've always done it because I think it's important we do. We've never had this happen in the time we've been here."

Hearing of their plight, two men from a neighbouring firm later approached the shop to donate £10 to the collection.