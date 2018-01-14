Oxfam in call for new volunteers

Oxfam is calling for residents to make the most of their spare time by volunteering to Give A Shift at Oxfam Batley in 2018.

Oxfam Batley is home to the UK’s largest online charity shop and the festival shop, Oxfam’s touring pop-up shop.

It also trades at major music festivals like Glastonbury, Kendal Calling and Leeds Festival.

The range of work includes sorting fashion for online or Festival shops, photography, copywriting, garment repairs, creating shop props, upcycling, social media, warehouse, logistics work, or even helping with Oxfam’s catwalk show at London Fashion Week.

Some people even volunteer during music festivals and experience festival life.

All volunteers are given on-the-job training and the chance to learn relevant job skills, develop existing talents and take on responsibility.

Holly Bentley, Online Shop Manager said: “This shop could not exist without our team of kind, talented and dedicated volunteers. Being such a busy online shop, we need to recruit more. Each and every new volunteer will be greeted by friendly faces and a warm welcome.

“So whether you want to improve your CV, explore your interests, do your bit to fight poverty, contribute to the local community or just meet a wonderful bunch of people, make giving a shift here your New Year’s Resolution.”

An Oxfam spokesman said: “Just one shift a week will help raise crucial funds for Oxfam’s work coming to the aid of people living in poverty across the globe.

“To find out more about volunteering just pop along to our Open Day on Tuesday 23 January at 10am at Oxfam Northern Logistics Centre, Batley. No booking necessary. Just turn up and enjoy a tour of our site.”

Contact Holly Bentley on 01924 351897 for more details.