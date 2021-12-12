Awards galore at Upper Batley High School's presentation evening

Award winners at Upper Batley High School's annual presentation evening

The hall was filled with parents and families; past, present and future learners; and the school’s staff team.

The school was also delighted to be joined by its school governors, as well as Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Prizes and certificates were given for outstanding GCSE results, leadership awards, community awards, exemplary behaviour awards, attendance awards, subject prizes, sporting achievements, careers awards and more.

A school spokesperson said: “The purpose of the event was to celebrate the success and significant achievements of our fantastic young men. It really was awards galore!

“Our new head boy delivered an amazing and inspiring speech, and was such a wonderful role model to our younger learners.

“We would like to congratulate all of our prize winning learners on their hard work, dedication, commitment and significant achievements. Well done to you all.