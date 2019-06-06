Batley and Spen MP attends protest against Donald Trump

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin joined thousands of protestors in London yesterday to rally against the state visit of US President Donald Trump.

The President arrived in the UK earlier this week to speak to state leaders, including the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May, before attending commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Opinion has been split over the presence of a number of MPs at the protests.

Ms Brabin MP said: “Donald Trump has repeatedly said vile things about women and ethnic minorities, he has introduced discriminatory policies such as the ‘Muslim Ban’ which prevented people from a number of majority-Muslim countries from entering America.

"A state visit is a huge honour and I wanted to add my voice to thousands and thousands of others who disagree with much of what he stands for and does.”