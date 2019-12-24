Batley eatery to provide free meals to struggling families on Christmas day

A popular Batley food spot is providing free meals to families struggling to make ends meet over Christmas.

Mr T’s, on Bradford Road, Batley, will be providing free, fresh, hot cooked meals for those in need.

The meals will be served from 12pm till 6pm at both the Bradford and Batley branches, and is giving gift packs filled with essentials.

Mr T's manager, Tauseef Malik said: "We believe at Mr T's Christmas is a day that should be spent with family just like any other festival or family holiday.

"It should be an enjoyable day where no family should have to worry about not being able to feed their families.

"That's why we've invited any struggling families and homeless people to come to our restaurant and we will provide them with a meal.

"Christmas is a wonderful time and we believe it's about bringing communities together and spreading happiness.

"We think every business should help those in need at times like these, and really pull together as a community."

"If you know of anyone who may be struggling this Christmas, then please share our message."

The Bradford site can be found on Great Horton Road.