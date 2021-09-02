Birkenshaw care home resident Alice gets 100th birthday card from the Queen
Alice Rodgers, a resident at The Hawthornes Care Home in Birkenshaw, had an extra special treat to mark her 100th birthday earlier this week - a card from the Queen.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:00 pm
The team at the home organised the surprise to help Alice celebrate her centenary in style on August 30.
She got to spend a few hours with friends from church and said it was a lovely day, adding: “I am glad it only happens once - I’m so tired!”