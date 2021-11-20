Calder Vets team lace up their walking boots in aid of Street Paws

Kylie Lang with Jess

The 11 staff from Calder Vets, which has 13 practices across West Yorkshire including a 24-hour hospital in Dewsbury, collectively walked 314 miles for Street Paws, which provides free accessible vet care and support services to homeless people and their pets across the UK.

The team of vets, nurses, patient care assistants and administrative staff put their best foot forward in multiple locations across Yorkshire, including Wessenden Head Reservoir; Blackmoorfoot Reservoir; Ogden Water; Whitby and Cannon Hall Park.

Those from Calder putting their best paws forward for the charity were Kylie Lang; Karen Bell; Michelle Squire; Emma Broadbent; Kimberlee Hurlbatt; Rachael Taylor; Amanda Martin; Olivia Wilson; Francesca Greer; Nikki Shackleton and Faye Goddard.

Francesca Greer

Kylie said: “Street Paws is a charity we are passionate about at Calder Vets.

"Before the pandemic we supported the charity by volunteering our vets and nurses to provide the care and we hope we’ll be able to do this again soon.

“We know homeless people care deeply about the health and welfare of their pets, but can find it impossible to access veterinary care.

"Sometimes the only unconditional love these people can rely on is from their pets, so the work Street Paws does is incredibly important.”