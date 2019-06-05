Could this Cleckheaton teenager be the next top model?

The world’s next international catwalk model could come from Cleckheaton.

Hanna Hudson, who is 16 and attends Whitcliffe Mount school, will hit the runway as the West Yorkshire entrant for Miss International Rose in October, having finished in fourth place when she represented her hometown at Miss Teen British Isles last month.

It was her first modelling competition, during which applications by 3,000 girls between the age of 16 and 19 were whittled down to a 40-girl catwalk competition in Chester.

She said: “I was approached to have a go at it through my Instagram and I thought it might be a bit of fun and a good experience.

“I’m doing my GCSEs at the moment so my mum thought it would be a nice way to blow off some steam.”

The three-round competition saw the 40 contestants strut their stuff in front of a panel of four previous winners.

Hanna said: “I’ve done a bit of modelling before but nothing to that sort of scale.

“It was nerve-wracking and I was pretty nervous but I did really enjoy it - I was really proud to be representing Cleckheaton.

“I had no idea what to expect and I thought the other girls might not be friendly, but they were lovely and I’ve made some friends.

The teenager has ambitions to go into modelling after she completes her studies and is excited about where her next competition could take her.

“There is a modelling contract available for the winner,” she said, “It would be amazing to do well but I’m not expecting anything from it. I’d just like another great experience.”

Hanna’s mother Sarah said: “I’m immensly proud of her. I couldn’t be happier at how she got on and how much she enjoyed it.

“She loves it. The reason for heading across wasn’t to try to win it, it was more for the experience, and she enjoyed it and made loads of new friends, too.”