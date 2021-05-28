Covid-19 infection rate in Kirklees rises by 50 per cent

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, director of public health at Kirklees Council, speaking to the media in Savile Town, Dewsbury, at the launch of surge testing on Wednesday

With 108 people per 100,000 in Kirklees testing positive for Covid-19 over the last seven days, the borough’s infection rate has increased by 50 per cent since the previous week. The national average is 23 people per 100,000.

There was one death in local hospitals related to Covid-19, up from zero last week.

There were 13 people admitted to those hospitals in that time, up from nine last week.

Surge testing has been rolled out in parts of North Kirklees this week, and residents are being urged to get the vaccine.

The pace of the vaccine rollout continues to increase - 237,000 people have now had their first dose and 153,000 of those have received their second jab.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: “We’ve stepped up testing in key parts of Kirklees this week. We’re doing that to identify and isolate positive cases and to learn more about variants that might be spreading.

"We are also working with the NHS to increase the speed of vaccinations as well as making sure everyone can get one when it’s their turn.

“Kirklees has had cases of the new variant first detected in India. Although it does not cause more serious illness, it does spread easier so it’s really important that we learn more about where it might be within our communities so we can better stop it.

“By taking these PCR tests, you’ll be helping the whole of Kirklees to prevent Covid-19 from spreading.

“We all need to continue to play our part so we can get Kirklees through the roadmap safely.

“Get a PCR test as part of our increased testing and surge testing offer and help us detect and isolate positive cases so we can prevent further infection.

“Every vaccination matters. The more people that take it, the safer we all are and the sooner we can get back to normality.

"You’ll be contacted when it’s your turn and anyone aged 30 and over in Kirklees can book their vaccination now.

“It’s really important, that even when you have received your vaccine, that you continue to do the basics: hands, face, space as well as letting plenty of fresh air indoors.

“Getting a twice-weekly lateral flow test is a really effective way we can all prevent the spread of the virus. This is really important even if you have been vaccinated.