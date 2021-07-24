Covid-19 infection rate rises by 24 per cent in Kirklees

The Covid-19 infection rate has increased in Kirklees but it remains below the national average

Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, but Kirklees Council is still encouraging people to be kind and do all they can to keep each other safe, particularly those who are vulnerable.

With 451 people per 100,000 in Kirklees testing positive for Covid-19 over the last seven days, the borough’s infection rate has increased by 24 per cent since last week. This is below the national average, which is 529 people per 100,000.

There were zero deaths in local hospitals related to Covid-19. However, there were 30 people admitted to those hospitals in that time, which has increased from 16 the previous week.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, director of public health at Kirklees Council

In Kirklees, 278,000 people have had their first dose of the vaccine and 229,000 of those have received their second jab. Anyone aged 18 and over in Kirklees is urged to book their vaccination now.

A number of temporary pop-up vaccination clinics have been opening across Kirklees for anyone aged 18 or over, to make it easier for everyone to access the vaccine.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: “We’re now in a very different stage of the Covid-19 pandemic. All restrictions have been lifted, but the virus has not gone and our infection rates - alongside the rest of the country - are high and are increasing each week.

“Hospital admissions and deaths related to the virus remain low, with the vaccine rollout having a really positive impact. We are seeing a slight rise in hospital admissions, however, particular within the younger population.

“Restrictions lifting means we now have a choice to make in how we keep ourselves and our families safe. My ask to everyone is to be kind to each other. A lot of people still remain vulnerable to serious illness from Covid-19.

“You can continue to show them kindness by taking actions to not only protect yourself, but our most vulnerable too.

"So, we’re also asking everyone to show kindness to others by giving people space, wearing a face covering in crowded or shared spaces like offices or if asked, meet people outside if you can, continue to wash your hands regularly and let plenty of fresh air indoors.

“The very best thing you can do is take both doses of the vaccine. By taking the vaccine you are protecting yourself and will also reduce your chances of passing Covid-19 on to someone who could become severely ill.

"Just because you’re young and healthy, there’s no guarantee Covid-19 won’t significantly impact your health and we have seen hospital admissions rise among younger age groups in the last week. The best way to protect yourself, whatever your age, is to take the vaccine.

“For effective and longer-lasting protection from Covid-19, you do need your second dose. It better protects you and others who might be more vulnerable to Covid-19.

“Getting a twice-weekly lateral flow test is a really effective way we can all prevent the spread of the virus. This is really important even if you have been vaccinated.