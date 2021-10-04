Developer's £1.8m for new facilities as part of Dewsbury housing estate

Barratt Homes Yorkshire West is building a new housing estate at Chidswell, Dewsbury

As part of the development in Chidswell, Barratt Homes Yorkshire West has contributed more than £1m to primary and secondary educational facilities within the area, which it says will "further cement Chidswell as a wonderful area for growing families".

The home builder has also contributed more than £130,000 as part of the Sustainable Travel Fund, which will be used to deliver new and improved pedestrian and cycle connections, enhance electric vehicle charging stations within the local area and ensure the safety of residents and accessibility to the development and its surrounding amenities.

More than £310,000 has also been allocated to support public open space which will create around 2.5 acres of green space, in three distinct areas, within the development. These areas will be designed to create functional spaces, with footpath and cycle connectivity for use by the local wider community and new residents.

David Coe, land and development director at Barratt Homes Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting the community in Chidswell through contributions made as a result of our brand new development.