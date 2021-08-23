Dewsbury volunteer named a Community Hero for her efforts during pandemic

Jean Sengelow, of Dewsbury

Jean Sengelow was one of the first volunteers to join Dewsbury South Community Support at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She helps with the food bank, delivers hot meals to the elderly every week, works as a Covid marshall and is an NHS volunteer responder.

Ahead of the 2021 Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival, York Racecourse and Welcome to Yorkshire gave people in the region the chance to nominate their community heroes.

Jean and the 21 other deserving community heroes had the opportunity to attend York Races on Saturday to enjoy a well-deserved day out at the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival, as well as having the chance to win £5,000 for herself and £15,000 for her nominated charity, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Jean said: “It’s so lovely to get nominated. To be named as one of the 22 Ebor Community Heroes is a real honour and I’m just glad to help out.”

James Brennan, head of marketing at York Racecourse, said: “The Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival is such a special event and the perfect opportunity to celebrate community heroes. Jean is a fine example of a community hero."