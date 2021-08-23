Funding for Dewsbury and Cleckheaton groups to help with pandemic recovery

Christine Sykes (volunteer) and Deborah Hall (manager) at Howlands, Dewsbury

The scheme aims to help vital community organisations recover from Covid-19, so they can continue to be places that support local people.

Among the groups to receive funding is Howlands (Dewsbury and District League of Friendship).

Manager Deborah Hall said: “The pandemic had a devastating effect on our fundraising efforts and our income.

Linda Crossley, business secretary at Cleckheaton Methodist Church

“This grant will help plug the gap in our finances so that we can resume our full services.

“Our members and volunteers will be welcomed back on September 6 and we will start hosting our coffee morning on September 8 at 9.30am.

"We will be so pleased to see our regular visitors and we want to extend our welcome to new faces from across our community.

“We would like to thank all who have supported us through these difficult times.”

Rev Ray Borrett, Minister at Cleckheaton Methodist Church, which is another of the grant recipients, said: “As we’re reliant on community groups that hire our community centre, we have had to put off work that would have greatly impacted the people who we serve through the community centre positively.

“The grant awarded to us will allow us to develop the community centre further, with the additional benefits that a modern, safe, accessible community centre will bring to the communities around Cleckheaton Methodist Church.”

Coun Cathy Scott, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Community organisations are incredibly important for people’s well-being.