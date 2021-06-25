Health chief: Thank younger generations for their sacrifices during pandemic

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Kirklees Council's strategic director of public health

Rachel Spencer-Henshall thanked the younger generations for the sacrifices they have made during the pandemic and hopes they will now take the chance to book in for their jabs.

She said: “I’m really pleased everyone aged 18 and over can now get the Covid-19 vaccine and there’s been a really positive response from our younger population already.

“Our younger generations have made a lot of sacrifices during the pandemic to help keep people more vulnerable than themselves safe and it’s something they should be thanked for.

The Reporter series, in partnership with Kirklees Council and the NHS in Kirklees, is running a campaign encouraging as many people as possible in the district to get their Covid-19 vaccinations before the planned lifting of lockdown restrictions on July 19

“A great way you can now help again is by taking the vaccine.

“Some people can’t take the vaccine and many of those people have medical conditions that makes them more vulnerable to Covid-19.

“By taking the vaccine you will reduce your chances of passing Covid-19 on to someone who could become severely ill.

“Just because you’re young and healthy, there’s also no guarantee Covid-19 won’t significantly impact your health.

“The best way to protect yourself, whatever your age, is to take the vaccine.

“We are working hard to make it as easy as possible for you to get your vaccine through community-based pop-up clinics.