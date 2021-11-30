Heckmondwike Salvation Army asks for donations to Christmas Present Appeal

Heckmondwike Salvation Army is running its annual Christmas Present Appeal

With many families affected by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the church and charity is expecting the number of people requesting support to be greater this year.

The church on Barracks Street and the charity shop on Market Street are collecting donations of brand new unwrapped toys and food items until Monday, December 6.

Janet Devine, who is organising the Christmas Present Appeal this year along with Ray Mackereth and Salvation Army soldier Hannah Ellis, said: “Every year we ask people to donate new toys and gifts to our Christmas Present Appeal so we can distribute them to families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift.

“For families who are already struggling with how to put food on the table or heat their home, Christmas can be a very stressful time.

"With your help we can help bring hope and joy to those homes this year.

“We cater for children up to 18 years old and as it can be difficult to find gifts for teens, so gifts such as toiletries are always welcome.

“If you are able to, please do an extra present or treat to your shopping list. You can remind families facing a tough winter that their community cares.

"This year our appeal is themed Be A Star, encouraging our community to bring light and joy to families.

"It also reminds us all of that first Christmas, when a star appeared in the sky to bring the shepherds and wise men to Bethlehem to discover new hope in the birth of Jesus.

"By ‘being a star’ and donating to our Christmas Appeal, people will shine a light in the dark for those who are struggling and in need at this special time of year.”

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through their networks and via local groups and social services. This year, pupils from Heckmondwike Grammar School will help sort presents and food parcels ready for delivery.

Gifts can include anything from soft and educational toys for the very youngest child, to games, toys, books and accessories for older children. The suggestions for each age group are as follows:

0-3 years: soft toys, colourful and fun educational toys, cot mobiles, baby clothes, bath toys, CDs of suitable music and nursery rhymes.

3-5 years: books, dressing up clothes, cars, lorries, dolls, action figures and soft toys, colourful and fun educational toys, CDs (music, stories and nursery rhymes), suitable DVDs, colouring sets, pencils, crayons, books, puzzles, footballs.

5-9 years: dolls and action figures, educational games and toys, stationery (colouring sets, pencils, crayons, school sets), CDs and family friendly DVDs, books, puzzles, word search, crosswords, skateboards, sports equipment and clothing.

9-12 years: games and toys, sports equipment and clothing, stationery, CDs, DVDs, books, T-shirts, hair ornaments, gloves, scarves, hats.

13-18 years: CDs, DVDs, books, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats and other fashion accessories.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities.

On Sunday, December 5 at 4pm, Heckmondwike Salvation Army will be holding a Bereavement Service for those who have lost a loved one in the past two years.

There will also be a Christmas meal on Saturday, December 18 at 5pm. All welcome, with suggested donations of £10 for adults and £5 for children.

The community carol service will be held at 4pm on Sunday, December 19.