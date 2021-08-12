Historic day as first students at Dewsbury school receive GCSE results
The first Year 11 cohort from Rida Girls High School in Dewsbury are celebrating their GCSE results today after a turbulent 18 months of preparation, which combined teacher-led home learning and an adapted assessment process.
The girls have achieved an Attainment 8 score of 7.23 with 92 per cent attaining a Grade 5 or above in English and maths.
Head teacher Hafsa Patel expressed huge congratulations to the whole school community for such amazing results.
She said: "This year has been unprecedented and difficult to navigate for all schools, and with this being our first GCSE year I could not be prouder of the determination and resilience shown by the students and staff alike.
"Today's results are truly outstanding and congratulations to all the girls and their families.
"All have secured their first choice places at their preferred colleges and I wish them every success as they progress through the subsequent stages of their lives.
"I look forward to hearing of their accomplishments."