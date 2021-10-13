Huddersfield Town star makes surprise visit to Dewsbury school

Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes visited children at Orchard Primary Academy in Chickenley

During his visit to Orchard Primary Academy in Chickenley, Jordan played games and chatted to children from a variety of year groups, as well as signing autographs.

The school is one of 41 in Kirklees to have a breakfast club facilitated by the football club’s registered charity, the Town Foundation.

These clubs are free of charge to parents and have served well over two million meals since launching in 2012.

They also provide a key social element, allowing children to spend time mixing and having fun before the school day starts.

In addition to the successful breakfast club project, the charity continues to work closely with the Salvation Army in Mirfield and has also accessed funding from the One Community Foundation to provide food parcels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

These have been distributed to 270 families identified as being most in need by the foundation’s partner schools thus far, with families of Orchard Primary Academy among the beneficiaries.