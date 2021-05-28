Ideas for family days out in North Kirklees over bank holiday weekend

Staff and volunteers preparing the steam engines on the Kirklees Light Railway

And with another bank holiday weekend fast approaching, thoughts will be turning to finding ways to entertain the little ones.

To help, website Day Out With The Kids has produced a list of various family-friendly places to visit in North Kirklees.

Dewsbury Sports Centre, run by Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL), is located a five-minute walk away from Dewsbury Bus Station and 10 minutes’ walk from Dewsbury Railway Station, making it easy to reach as well as being a great all-weather attraction. A number of activities are available, and it is a great place to go for a swim.

Zoo manager Jonny North at Ponderosa

Rascals children’s soft play centre in Batley offers a fun-filled, safe and clean environment for your little ones to play while you enjoy a well-earned rest.

Ponderosa Zoo in Heckmondwike has everything you could wish for, being home to more than 120 animals and featuring multiple outdoor areas for your kids to discover.

Once you’ve seen all the animals, head on over to the man-made beach and pirate ship in the sand, or to the adventure playground with its very own zipwire.

Looking for something all the kids will love? At Adrenaline International Limited in Liversedge, your brood can bounce, play and game, and you can relax and enjoy a cup of tea.

Your little jumpers will get to show off their best backflips on the free-style trampolines, and attempt to fly as they launch themselves through the air onto a giant airbag.

With two Lost City soft play areas, your tots can explore the special toddler zone, where they can swing from hanging vines, climb up giant boulders, crawl through tubes and make their way through spiders’ webs.

Up for some action? TAG X in Batley is a real life gaming experience that will have you and the kids take on three different zones, filled with a variety of Ninja Warrior-like challenges.

From scaling a spider’s web and a hexagonal tower, to balancing your way across giant bouncy balls and “beating the wall”, your skills will truly be put to the test.

Charlotte’s Jersey Ice Cream, on the edge of Whitley near Dewsbury, is the tasty combination of an ice cream parlour with a rare breed’s farm. Sample the homemade award winning Jersey ice cream and sorbet, while enjoying the stunning views over the Calder Valley.

Down on the farm see alpacas, wallabies, giant rabbits, goats, rare breed birds, peacocks strutting their stuff and friendly farmyard favourites donkeys and cows.

In the grounds there’s lots to keep the kids entertained. Ride the Charlotte’s Express, a train that takes you all around the park, or head to the tractor buggy ride.

Diddy Middys in Cleckheaton is a play gym with lots of toys and games along with a great play structure with slides, ball pool, football pitch and much more.

Slightly further afield, step onto Kirklees Light Railway in Huddersfield, the home of Yorkshire’s Great Little Steam Trains, where you can hop on and take a ride, plus loads more.

Any train enthusiasts, both big and little, will have a fantastic time on a beautiful train ride through the glorious countryside in a spectacular hand-painted carriage. Plus, don’t miss the miniature ride-on railway for your chance to zoom around the local duck pond.

For more information about any of the places mentioned, visit www.dayoutwiththekids.co.uk.