In pictures: Cyclists set off on Jo Cox Way bike ride

She led 70 cyclists as they began a five-day, 280-mile bike ride from West Yorkshire to London in memory of Jo, the MP for Batley and Spen, who was murdered five years ago.

Kim, who followed in her sister’s footsteps by winning the seat in a by-election earlier this month, joined those taking part in the Jo Cox Way, which was devised shortly after Jo’s death to fly the flag for community spirit and support causes that were important to her.

“She has a really powerful legacy and people want to be part of that and make a difference,” said Kim.

“This is a really good example of creating something positive from something that’s truly horrific.”

The ride, sponsored by Decathlon UK, began today (Wednesday) at the Princess Mary Stadium, Cleckheaton and will finish at Flat Iron Square, Southwark, on Sunday following overnight stops in Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Buckinghamshire and Middlesex.

For anyone wishing to sponsor the cyclists, donations can be made to the Jo Cox Foundation via a fundraising page that can be found at virginmoneygiving.com/fund/jocoxway2021

Photocall Kim Leadbeater pictured with the riders before they set off from the Princess Mary Stadium, Cleckheaton on the annual Jo Cox Way Bike Ride.

Tandem Riders prepare to set off from the Princess Mary Stadium, Cleckheaton on the annual Jo Cox Way Bike Ride.

Selfie time Riders before they set off from the Princess Mary Stadium, Cleckheaton on the annual Jo Cox Way Bike Ride.

Wheelies Kim Leadbeater, centre, with Deborah Hayward (left) and Clare Black.