Nine-year-old Beatrice wins contest to design MP's Christmas card
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater’s Christmas card will feature a picture by a nine-year old pupil from Scholes Village Primary School.
The design, featuring snowmen in a variety of fun poses, was selected from dozens submitted by schools across Batley and Spen as part of the competition.
Young Beatrice’s picture will go on the front of the card while the back will feature the runners-up from Purwell Infants and Nursery, Littletown School, Hollybank Trust and Engage Academy.
Ms Leadbeater said: “I wanted my first Christmas card as the MP for Batley and Spen to showcase the talent of pupils in some of the wonderful schools across the constituency.
"The entries were brilliant and it was really hard to choose the winner, but Beatrice’s lovely card with so many different characters on it was full of life and fun and came out on top.
"I want to say a huge thank you to all the schools and pupils who took part.”