Nine-year-old Beatrice wins contest to design MP's Christmas card

The snowmen design by nine-year-old Beatrice will feature on Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater's Christmas card this year

The design, featuring snowmen in a variety of fun poses, was selected from dozens submitted by schools across Batley and Spen as part of the competition.

Young Beatrice’s picture will go on the front of the card while the back will feature the runners-up from Purwell Infants and Nursery, Littletown School, Hollybank Trust and Engage Academy.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I wanted my first Christmas card as the MP for Batley and Spen to showcase the talent of pupils in some of the wonderful schools across the constituency.

"The entries were brilliant and it was really hard to choose the winner, but Beatrice’s lovely card with so many different characters on it was full of life and fun and came out on top.