Only Fools and Horses star John Challis brings one-man show to Dewsbury

John Challis is bringing his ‘Only Fools and Boycie’ theatre tour to Dewsbury Town Hall in October

John, who also headlined the Only Fools spin-off comedy The Green Green Grass, will be visiting around 40 theatres across England and Wales between now and November 20.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Only Fools and Horses, and John said he’s “delighted and relieved” to be able to finally get back on the road as theatres re-open following the pandemic.

The award-winning “Only Fools and Boycie” tour draws on anecdotes and behind-the scenes secrets from John’s colourful career, which spans more than 50 years, in theatre, on television and in the movies.

He said: “I talk about my Only Fools and Horses co-stars like Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst, my memorable encounter with The Beatles, and recall tales from my time in Dr Who, Coronation Street and other TV classics.

“I’ve been so lucky to be part of something like Only Fools and Horses, and I never forget that it’s the people who turned their tellies on, who put us where we are.

“It’s always great to get the chance to go out on the road with the people who have been following us for so long. Even after all this time there is still such a huge love for the show, and it’s rarely off our TV screens.”

Signed copies of John’s autobiographies, Being Boycie, and Boycie & Beyond, will be among the merchandise available for fans at each show.

One of John’s last public appearances before the pandemic was out in Serbia, where there is a huge and passionate Only Fools and Horses following.

A feature-length documentary “Boycie in Belgrade” was released at cinemas last year, and is also now available to stream, rent or buy. “They treated me like royalty out there – it was incredible,” John said.

“There’s certainly no shortage of tales to tell from my career. I have also been lucky enough to appear in Benidorm, which has turned into another cult show, and one of my fondest TV memories was appearing alongside Tom Baker in what has become one of the famous Doctor Who stories.

“But I like to open up the second half of the show to the audience, so they can ask me questions. Even after all this time on the road with the show, it’s great that there’s always something new!”