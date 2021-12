To celebrate the upcoming festive season, members of the club have shared some of their favourite seasonal snaps.

The long established club of around 40 members gathers on a weekly basis between September and June.

Meetings are held on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm at Batley Community Centre.

For more information, visit the club's website - www.batleycameraclub.uk

Saxton Church window Photo by Keith Gardiner

Rocky Robin Photo by Bev Clough

The game must go on Morley RUFC V Sheffield RUFC at Morley, by Bev Clough

Winter walk Photo by Bev Clough