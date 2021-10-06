Police renew appeal to find missing teenage girl from Batley

Georgina Foro, 17, was last seen in Dewsbury town centre on September 4

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Georgina Foro, 17, who was last seen in Dewsbury town centre at around 11.30am on Saturday, September 4.

A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate Georgina, who is known to have links to the Luton, London and Birmingham areas.

Police would appeal to anyone in those areas who has any information about her whereabouts to contact officers.

Georgina is described as a white female with long black hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey jacket, black trousers and black shoes.