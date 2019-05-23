PPG volunteers support project at Community Centre Trust in Birstall

The Colorful Communities initiative, run by PPG, returned home to Birstall recently to help spruce up a key town facility.

The scheme supported the renovation project at the Community Centre Trust.

The centre acts as a community home for a diverse programme of arts, theatre, fitness and wellness events and classes.

The PPG granted £38,500 (excluding paint products) to the Colorful Communities project in Birstall, which included new windows, a new ceiling with energy efficient lighting, a new commercial kitchen and toilet repairs/restoration.

These improvements will allow the facility to increase its services for the local community, ensuring the benefit of future generations.

The centre is less than half a mile from PPG’s Birstall head office and more than 35 PPG volunteers, together with members of the Community Centre Trust, spent a week refurbishing and painting rooms throughout the facility.

The project utilised more than 150 litres of Johnstone’s paint products in the refurbishment of the main building, in a pleasing colour scheme designed in consideration of those who are visually impaired, elderly or have dementia.

Jason Metcalf, Business Unit Director, Retail – PPG Architectural Coatings UK and Ireland, said: “PPG’s Birstall plant houses some of Europe’s largest manufacturing facilities in decorative and architectural coatings, where we develop and deliver the products that help us protect and beautify the world.

“This is why we are proud to bring our Colorful Communities initiative home to Birstall, to be able to bring together our volunteers and products together to demonstrate a real and positive impact on the community in which we do a large part of our business.”