£1m funding for Creative Scene to continue arts programme in Kirklees

The giant puppet parade in Batley last month

The funding is part of an Arts Council England package of £38.3million that will be invested in Creative People and Places National Portfolio projects over the next three years - made possible thanks to National Lottery players - to deliver more grass roots-led cultural experiences in areas across England where involvement in arts and culture is below the national average.

Since 2014, Creative Scene has welcomed more than 300,000 people to more than 250 arts and cultural events – from pop-up poetry to outdoor bingo, film screenings on train station platforms, warehouses and mills, magical performances in parks, and fiery and illuminating outdoor events.

Earlier this year it coordinated the Batley Street Art Trail, worked with schoolchildren to make landmark models for an exhibition in Dewsbury and coordinated giant puppet parades through both towns.

Nancy Barrett, creative director of Creative Scene, said: “Becoming part of Arts Council England’s National Portfolio means we will support the delivery of Arts Council England’s strategy 'Let’s Create', and that we can keep growing the creative scene and making the arts a part of everyday life.

"There’s going to be lots more events and opportunities for people to get together and make some unique creative things happen, so keep an eye on our social media channels and website for details and how to get involved.”

The Creative People and Places project believes that everyone, no matter where they are from, should be able to have access to brilliant cultural and creative activities on their doorsteps.

Kimberley Thirkill, chairwoman of the Creative Scene Partnership, said: “Creative Scene brings the creativity out of our community and in turn they bring that out to our streets, town squares, markets and parks - the places where people live, work and socialise, right at the heart of our communities.

"It’s what our neighbourhoods need – and this news is a real boost to us as we make some brilliant new plans for our next arts adventures!”

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England, said: “These projects change villages, towns and cities for the better, helping people to lead happier, healthier lives.